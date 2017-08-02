Where's the way to the Dunga Derby track?

READY TO ROLL: Ross McLeod (left) from team 44 Derbydore and Jason Lynch, Stace Vandersee and Shaun Alexander from Car 40 Team RSL, are all packed and ready to hit the road for the third annual Dunga Derby. Team RSL are hoping to take out the best dressed prize with their Where’s Wally costumes.

FIFTY-THREE eager teams will depart the Hervey Bay RSL car park at 7am tomorrow (Thursday, August 3) for the third annual Dunga Derby, to destination unknown.

Talking with the Observer on Tuesday, Car 40 Team RSL and 44 Derbydore said they were looking forward to seeing what axle-bending and dirt flying adventures the secret four-day, 1500km drive would produce.

In previous years, all the teams involved have helped raise more than $300,000 for the Rally for a Cause charity.

"All we know is that we are going north, then going west ... and it's going to be cold," said Ross McLeod from Auto Electrical Solutions, who will be navigating the trek with his wife Rebecca McLeod and good mate Andrew Clough in their 1994 VR Holden Commodore.

"It will be interesting to see what the route coordinators have in store for us and hopefully all the Dungas are up to the challenge.

"But the main thing is that we are raising money for an awesome cause and I'm sure we will have some great fun in the process."

The Hervey Bay RSL Memorial Club have come on board for the second year as a major sponsor and donated $5000, as well entering a team made up of general manager Jason Lynch, club accountant Stace Vandersee and Shaun Alexander from Concept Locksmiths.

Mr Lynch said the team, who will be testing out the strength of their 2001 silver XR6 Falcon, were only too happy to assist such a worthwhile cause. A

ll the spills and thrills will be revealed when the teams arrive home on Sunday, August 6, and travel from the Urangan end of the Esplanade down to Seafront Oval for a special Home Coming event.

Mr McLeod said it would be great to see the community come along and welcome the Dungas home.

"All of the teams have put in a huge amount of effort to help people in our local community.

"It would be awesome to see a good turn out to welcome us home."

From 12 noon, there will be entertainment, jumping castles, face painting for the kids and a Rotary barbecue.

The Dunga cars are expected to arrive at the oval at about 12.30pm to have lunch and mingle with the crowd.

Some final formalities on stage will conclude the event at about 2pm.