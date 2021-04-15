Menu
Dan and Steph Mulheron celebrate the launch of the Winter tourism and are looking forward to Relish Food and Wine Festival. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Whet your winter appetite: MKR stars front events launch

Stuart Fast
15th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Local celebrity chefs Dan and Steph Mulheron have helped kick off the winter tourist season for the Fraser Coast.

This will feature the return of favourite events including the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival and Relish Food and Wine festival in Maryborough.

“It’s so exciting to bring food festivals back, Relish is the best food festival in the state and we’re stoked to be part of it,” Dan told the Chronicle on Thursday

Steph said 2020 had been challenging not only for the hospitality industry but also farmers and producers so giving them a platform “really excites us”.

“We’ll be showcasing different ways of cooking and want to inspire people to go to the produce at the Relish festival and go home and cook,” she said

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the upcoming season coincided with the return of direct Sydney flights to the region and the Fraser Coast was open for tourists to come and visit.

He said the region would also be holding sporting events like the Hervey Bay Gran Fondo.

“The Fraser Coast never closed … whether it’s community groups, council, Fraser Coast Tourism and events, we have a whole range of events bringing first class experiences to the Fraser Coast,” Cr Seymour said.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said there was a lot of pent up enthusiasm for events in the community.

He said events boosted the local economy and were helpful to the region during quieter tourist times, drawing in travellers from across the state.

“We’re looking for events all the time, talking with sporting groups about coming up here, doing warm up season, so it’s an opportunity and we’ve got strong backing from Fraser Coast Regional Council,” he said.

