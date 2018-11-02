All revved up for annual swap meet

Baffle Creek's Scott Collins had a bunch of his classic record collection on sale at last year's Hervey Bay High School swap meet.

Baffle Creek's Scott Collins had a bunch of his classic record collection on sale at last year's Hervey Bay High School swap meet. Alistair Brightman

WHETHER guests are checking out the Shannon's Summer Show and Shine, browsing the swap meet stalls or buying food or drinks - every cent they spend at the 2018 Hervey Bay High School Swap Meet will benefit the students.

About $15,000 is raised each year, which canteen manager Kylie Atkinson said had previously gone towards the P&C being able to place data projectors in the classrooms and extra seating around the school, and construct several shade structures. Later this year, the students will also see five state-of-the-art cold water bubblers installed around the school.

"They sound boring but they are cold water ones with special nozzles so the kids can fill their water bottles, and they are about $7000 each," Ms Atkinson said.

"It will be a great benefit to the children to be able to get cold water. They are really excited for them, especially with a heatwave expected this summer."

Ms Atkinson expects about 160 swap meet sites to be booked by tomorrow, with sellers travelling from as far away as Ballina, the Gold Coast, Gladstone and Ipswich to sell everything from car parts to clothing, children's toys and more.

As part of the $2 entry fee, visitors will also get to check out hundreds of vehicles as part of the Wide Bay Rodders Show and Shine, which also raises about $1500 for the school each year.

President Des Batten is encouraging any members of the public who have their pride and joy sitting in the garage - including any make and model of car, ute, panel van or motorbike - to consider coming along.

There will be 45 trophies awarded across a wide range of sections on the day.

"No matter what car you drive I have a trophy for you," Mr Batten said.

"I've got best wheels, best engine bay, best upholstery, best convertible ... I've got everything covered.

"It would be nice to get as many as we can, of course, because the more we get the more money we can give to the high school.

"Everything that comes through the gate, it all goes to the high school."

The Hervey Bay High Swap Meet and Car Show will be held on the school's oval on Saturday, November 3, from 6am-1pm. Entry is via the Old Maryborough Rd entrance.

Entry to the event is $2 per person. Site bookings are $20 and can be made up until Friday afternoon by phoning Ms Atkinson on 0407746073. Entry in the car show is $10 for cars and $5 for bikes. Phone Mr Batten on 0416334700 for more information.