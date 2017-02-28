31°
Which councillors will do the $9000 courses

Blake Antrobus
| 28th Feb 2017 10:00 AM
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

DESPITE recommended courses being proposed for councillors in the agenda, some have indicated they will not sign up for either one at this week's council meeting.

A discussion on the recommendations from the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning's report into the Fraser Coast Regional Council will be held on Wednesday, with two courses in local government and directorship skills proposed as solutions.

One course, through the Local Government Association of Queensland, offers training in local government issues, while the other Company Directors course offers leadership training for board members.

Both courses cost over $9000 to fully complete.

Several councillors have responded, with many indicating they are unlikely to sign up for the courses or are unsure of the solution themselves.

Cr Paul Truscott:

At this time, it is not my intention to sign up for the Directors course.

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Paul Truscott. Valerie Horton

Cr David Lewis:

There were some issues with strategic and operational matters in council, but I'm not sure if the Company Directors course would be helpful at this point. It would be useful in general terms, but I'm not sure if it would help with some of the issues outlined in the actual report.

Cr Darren Everard:

I'm not sure if I'll take up the offer, but in most industries professional development is seen as a positive thing.

Cr Denis Chapman:

I'm not making a decision on it yet; I think we could get a better price for it, but it's only a recommendation at this stage.

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Denis Chapman. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Denis Chapman. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Cr Stuart Taylor:

I can see the value in it, but it's a matter for council to determine. I'm happy to discuss it further on Wednesday, and consider any recommendation put before us. Personal development is imperitive to us, and I don't know whether it will be mandatory training at this point.

Cr George Seymour:

I have actually previously done the Board Directors course so won't be doing it again. I did it over five years ago when it was less than $5000.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour. Valerie Horton

Crs Chris Loft, James Hansen, Anne Maddern, Daniel Sanderson and Rolf Light were contacted for comment.

