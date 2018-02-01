Menu
Which Hervey Bay and M'boro suburbs are best for families?

Suburbs in Hervey Bay and Maryborough have been named as some of the most family-friendly suburbs in Wide Bay.
WONDUNNA has been announced as the top suburb for Wide Bay families, a new real estate report reveals.

Data from Aussie Home Loans and CoreLogic's Most Popular Suburbs for Families report listed about 20 areas across Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Gympie as the most liveable suburbs for families with kids.

 

Wondunna was top of the list, with a median house value of $498,783.

Craignish, Booral and Dundowran Beach were among the top ten.

Oakhurst, near Maryborough, had the highest average land area after Curra with 4,521sqm.

Dundowran Beach had the highest median house value of all suburbs at $570,581.

The average value of a house in Eli Waters was recorded around $327,761.

Topics:  fcrealestate hervey bay maryborough real estate wide bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle

