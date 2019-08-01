Which teachers are boycotting report cards

MUSIC teachers are boycotting report cards in a work-to-rule demand for extra holidays.

As students across Queensland receive their term 2 report cards, marks for instrumental music have been left blank.

The Queensland Teachers Union has ordered ­instrumental music teachers to "work to rule'' and refuse to give students an A to E ­grading.

QTU president Kevin Bates said music teachers were tired of working for free before and after school.

"Most classroom teachers have five hours a day of instruction, but music teachers have 30 hours a week, and are expected to attend rehearsals, ensembles and performances,'' he said yesterday.

"At the end of the year, there are speech nights and award nights and teachers are often flitting from one school to the next - it could be they work every night of the week until 10 o'clock.''

Mr Bates said instrumental music teachers wanted to be paid overtime or time in lieu for their out-of-hours work.

He said this could take the form of extra holidays at the end of the year, on top of the 12 weeks of existing school holidays.

Queensland Teachers Union president Kevin Bates

"It's about setting some boundaries to ensure they can give their best for all students instead of being stretched too thin,'' he said.

"You can't just keep adding things in.''

Queensland's 45,000 state school teachers are voting this week on the State Government's $1 billion pay offer, after calling off strike action last month.

The Government has offered a 2.5 per cent pay rise each year for three years, a $1250 sign-on bonus for 30,000 "stream one'' teachers accepting the new agreement and $1000 for beginner teachers who work in the bush.

Executive principals would become the highest paid in Australia, earning $211,398 a year.

The QTU had demanded a pay rise of 4-4.5 per cent each year, on the grounds that teachers were being underpaid for "women's work''.

But the State Government has limited public service pay rises to 2.5 per cent.

The Courier Mail understands that many grassroots teachers have voted to turn down the Government's latest pay offer.

Mr Bates said the ballot closes today and results would be sent to the QTU executive on Monday night.

"We don't discuss progress until the ballot closes as members are still voting,'' he said.

Education Queensland would not comment yesterday.