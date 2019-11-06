Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price.
BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price. Contributed
Offbeat

Whisky fans go wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club

by Campbell Gellie
6th Nov 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHISKY fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.

In what looks like a mistake the special has been shared online as people scurry to buy a carton before the deal is taken down.

The sale coincides with the launch of the new Canadian Club and Dry 3.4% alcohol, where one standard drink is in each can.

Bargain: Whisky fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.
Bargain: Whisky fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.

The online sales of the product appear to have been mixed up, a single can is listed $68, a six pack for $24 and an entire case for $5.

BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price.

Trying to find a store that still stocks them is the struggle.

No online orders can be made from stores around Sydney CBD, Surry Hills, Redfern, or Newtown.

Further west, orders can be lodged at Ashfield and Fairfield.

More Stories

Show More
alcohol bargain canadian club drinking whisky

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Degree pioneer using new skills to help those in need

        premium_icon Degree pioneer using new skills to help those in need

        News A Hervey Bay graduate, part of the first cohort of students to finish a new degree recently offered on the Fraser Coast, is using his new skills to help people

        Massive wait time turnaround leads to award nomination

        premium_icon Massive wait time turnaround leads to award nomination

        News Wide Bay Oral Health Service is in the running for a state award

        How ‘humble genius’ helped put M’boro on the map

        premium_icon How ‘humble genius’ helped put M’boro on the map

        News Peter Olds is the man behind many of the Heritage City’s iconic attractions

        Mysterious spooky fun at Burrum Heads

        Mysterious spooky fun at Burrum Heads

        News Evil clowns, wicked witches and skeltons