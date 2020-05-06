Whistle-ready: Netball chiefs have plans for every option

N ETBALL: The Hervey Bay Netball Association is ready to return to the courts as soon as they are given the go-ahead by the government and Netball Queensland.

Association president Shaun Fenech and the committee have been busily planning different options for the 2020 season.

"We have multiple season plans ready to go depending on when we are allowed to play," he said.

The association understands this season will look different from normal and is working to ensure it will still be enjoyable for all players.

"Netball Queensland have sent us guidelines and calendars to assist in our planning," Fenech said.

In a refreshing twist, the committee is ensuring potential draws take into account, the summer sports their members play and potential heat issues while planning.

He is thankful that the association has not suffered too much during the pandemic.

"The previous committee left us in a good position and we won't have to struggle moving forward," he said.

Hervey Bay Netball has also worked with the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Wide Bay Health Service to assist with the delivery of the drive-through fever clinic.

Their clubhouse is currently being used as the administration base by the health service.

"Giving up our clubhouse was a no-brainer for the committee, as we are helping the community and helping ourselves," he said.

By giving up the clubhouse it has reduced their rental costs during a time when no incoming funds have been available.

"It is also great that we could play our part in helping the community," he said.

Fenech and the association will liaise with Fraser Coast Regional Council about hand- over dates for their clubhouse as restrictions begin to lift.

"We will work in with the Health Service, their need and that of the community are more important than ours," Fenech said.