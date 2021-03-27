Whistleblower questions PM’s sex culture claim

The whistleblower on Parliament House's sex culture has claimed lewd acts were happening even while Scott Morrison was Prime Minister.

According to The Weekend Australian, he has also provided information to Finance Minister Simon Birmingham's office this week.

"Tom the Whistleblower" - who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Weekend Australian - said he met with Senator Birmingham's chief of staff on Thursday from 10.30am to midday after a 30-minute phone call that day.

Tom told The Weekend Australian he was informed late on Friday by Senator Birmingham's office that the Finance Department was "commencing an investigation" into political staff and he had been asked to provide statements.

He also said he verbally provided information to Senator Birmingham's chief of staff relating to four people who are current and former staffers; three non-staffers; one sex worker; a former minister and a sitting MP about a string of sexual encounters from September 2015 to 2020.

On Friday it was revealed that Tom had provided "names, dates, pics, vids" and evidence in relation to the alleged use of male sex workers at Parliament House.

Senator Birmingham's office has not denied meeting him.

It comes as more staffers could be sacked and MPs may be exposed after blew the lid on lewd sex acts claimed he'd also passed more information on to Labor Senator Kristina Keneally.

Senator Keneally announced on social media that someone from her office had spoken to the whistleblower and was given a "verbal briefing", The Australian reports.

Tom revealed earlier this week that some male staffers had allegedly committed lewd acts on female MPs' desks.

Channel 10 reported the claims on Monday night, which resulted in the sacking of a Liberal staffer who filmed himself performing a sex act on the desk of a female.

The footage was shared with a group of Coalition staffers who filmed themselves committing indecent acts inside Parliament House.

The Australian reports it has seen material provided by the whistleblower that shows at least four Coalition staffers swapping images and videos on Facebook Messenger over a two-year period ending last year.

One video reportedly shows a Coalition staffer performing a sex act on another man that he claims is the Parliament House office of an MP he works for.

PM ORDERS LIBERAL MP TO DO SENSITIVITY COURSE

Liberal MP Andrew Laming has been ordered by the Prime Minister to complete a sensitivity course after multiple claims of bullying and harassment by female constituents.

Dr Laming apologised for his conduct in the lower house earlier this week, but yesterday admitted he "didn't even know" what he was apologising for.

Now Scott Morrison is putting his foot down, saying yesterday he would not defend Laming's behaviour.

"I spoke to him again this morning and I'm arranging for Andrew Laming to now go and get appropriate assistance in an appropriate course to build understanding and awareness about his actions," Mr Morrison said.

"I hope that will see a significant change in his behaviour."

Dr Laming apologised for his conduct in the lower house earlier this week, but yesterday admitted he "didn't even know" what he was apologising for in a post accompanied by laughing emojis.

"In this climate - I willingly apologise - I didn't even know what for at 4pm when I did it,'' he wrote.

His Facebook page has now been removed from the site.

Two women in the Queensland MP's electorate Bowman say they were abused by Laming who made false claims about them and even drove one woman to contemplate suicide.

Pressure is mounting on the PM to sack Laming, with QLD Labor MP Don Brown saying he isn't fit for office.

"Andrew Laming's Facebook page has been removed. If you aren't fit for Facebook, you are definitely not fit for parliament," he said.

This isn't the first time Laming has faced controversy.

In January the MP's page was removed and later put back online after Laming connected Australia Day protesters to petrol sniffers.

Last year he was forced to apologise to QLD Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk after he photoshopped her head onto a Nazi uniform.

Palaszczuk's grandfather was almost killed in Nazi labour camps during WWII.

MORRISON CALLS FOR CRACKDOWN ON STAFFERS

Government staffers will undertake face-to-face workplace, health and safety training amid sexual assault allegations and claims of inappropriate behaviour.

In an address to all Coalition staffers on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Morrison outlined three key actions to clamp down on parliament's toxic culture.

He told staffers the government would establish a register for staff induction and professional conduct across all ministerial offices.

It comes after Mr Morrison said he was "shocked and disgusted" at reports of some male staffers allegedly committing crude sex acts in the offices of female MPs.

The Prime Minister held back tears several times during a press conference on Tuesday morning where he declared "we must get this house in order".

Mr Morrison said the reports were "shameful" and added he had been "completely stunned" on multiple occasions over the past month - one where Parliament House has been rocked by multiple claims of it having a toxic culture.

He acknowledged it was the latest scandal in a "traumatic month" within parliament, beginning with former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins' allegation she was raped by a colleague in the building in 2019.

Previously, Mr Morrison was criticised for saying he had viewed Ms Higgins' allegation through the prism of his own daughters.

He accepted he could have "chosen different words" but said the comments were made "in the best of faith" and no offence was intended.

His voice breaking and eyes watering, Mr Morrison asked for indulgence to speak about how his family has helped him understand the problems of women, saying, "Criticise me for speaking about my daughters but they are the centre of my life. My wife is the centre of my life. My widowed mother is the centre of my life.

"They have motivated me my entire life. I owe them everything. And to them I say to you girls I will not let you down."

The Prime Minister did not rule out bringing in quotas to increase the representation of women in the Coalition.

Originally published as Whistleblower questions PM's sex culture claim