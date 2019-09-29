'WHITE DOGS': Police shouldn't cop it for sins of past,others

A police prosecutor has rightly called out racism for what it is.

A police prosecutor has rightly called out racism for what it is. Zizi Averill

"IT'S just part of the job".

For too long, that's what society has accepted when it comes to the abuse our police officers are subjected to on a daily basis.

Sure, no-one who signs up for a career in law enforcement imagines that when they're out on the beat arresting drunks and announcing they're about to search someone's house people are going to be particularly friendly.

But the prosecutor in the Jayden Wesley Pettitt case was right to call out racism for what it was and point out the reverse would have been catastrophic.

Police may well be held to higher standards because of the power they yield.

And yes, it's complicated - the tangled web of race relations in this country and inter-generational trauma are real and deserve our attention.

But while these issues sometimes provide motive, they are not an excuse.

A police officer just doing his job is no more responsible for the sins of the past or the actions of others than every Muslim is responsible for extremist ideology or every priest for the actions of predators.

We live in a world where racism of all kinds is rightly rebuked.

Hypocrisy should be too.