‘White motherf***ers’: Woman’s ugly tirade at cops

Leilani Clarke, who was studying environmental science degree at Sunshine Coast University, was convicted in Hervey Bay for assaulting police.

SERIAL police assaulter Leilani Clarke has lashed out a fifth time, assaulting a paramedic and calling police "white motherf***ers" and "dead breed dying motherf***ers" and one a n*****".

Clarke, 21, pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting the female paramedic after she tried to spit on police officers who had found her in February sitting in a gutter incoherent from drinking or drugs.

Police have requested Clarke, who has previously been convicted for spitting at and assaulting police she called "white dogs", be fingerprinted and photographed after her conviction.

It is Clarke's fifth offence over an 18-month period, including kneeing a policeman in the testicles after stealing a $7 curry from a 7-Eleven and called a policewoman a "white c**t".

She told officers she had ‘more degrees than you’ll ever have’.

Police facts state that at about 3am on Wednesday, February 13, police responded to reports of welfare concerns for Clarke who was sitting at a major intersection in the inner west suburb of Annandale.

Police observed Clarke slurring her words and displaying other symptoms and when they asked her to name the date, day of the week or month she replied, "it's the third day from the centre day".

Police say Clarke then raised her voice, swore and walked towards police with her arms raised in "physical confrontation".

After police handcuffed her she made "racially abusive remarks" to officers.

These were "to the effect of, 'you f***in' white motherf***ers' … 'you dead breed dying motherf***ers' … and at one point she called a caucasian officer 'n*****'."

The police facts go on to say these were "intermittent outbursts" in a 10-minute period during which Clarke also "sat on the ground calmly".

When an ambulance arrived, police attempted to lift Clarke up the small steps to the vehicle but "she stood up straight so that her height restricted her from fitting under the roof of the vehicle".

After police forced her in the vehicle, Clarke began to "hock" the saliva inside her mouth, making sounds that caused police to believe she was going to spit.

A female paramedic prepared to treat Clarke, who said, "Oh no, you don't get to touch me" and used her handcuffed arms to push the woman in the chest, causing her to fall backwards.

In Downing Centre Local Court on Monday, magistrate Carolyn Huntsman withdrew a charge of obstruct or hinder ambulance officer by act of violence.

Clarke's lawyer entered a guilty plea to one count of common assault and she will face court next month for sentence.

Police say the offence occurred after Clarke was arrested for alleged intentional or reckless damage of a taxi driver's vehicle.

Police said she was affected by alcohol.

Clarke has previously stated that childhood trauma, "every f***ing day in this country, especially to Aboriginal people … affects the literal DNA of an individual".

The former environmental student who says on Instagram she is "so proud to be Aboriginal" has described reports of her court appearances as "sh*t" and "colonial propaganda".

They began early last year after Clarke, from the Fraser Island Badtjala indigenous community in Queensland, was charged with attacking police while drunk at a nightclub.

At the Hervey Bay watchhouse, she said, "F**k off you sl*t" before kicking an officer, and being found in possession of cannabis.

In another incident, she then spat on a policeman, screaming, "I've got three more degrees than you'll ever have."

Giving an interview last year on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS FM, Clarke claimed court reports of her arrests were "used to justify 250 years of colonisation".

Clarke, who has said she suffers from transgenerational trauma passed via DNA down from colonial-era suppression of Aboriginal people, has previously stated she doesn't consider herself Australian.