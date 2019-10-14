Menu
Racist graffiti was sprayed over the Orara way just outside Grafton.
Crime

White supremacists leave crude messages on school bus route

TIM JARRETT
by
14th Oct 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:50 AM
SEEMINGLY affronted by the sight of an Aboriginal flag, local racist/s have sprayed abhorrent graffiti on a busy school bus route.

Sometime last night one or more people sprayed racist Grafitti over an Aboriginal flag that had been sprayed on the Orara Way near Armidale Rd.

The road is a busy school bus route and the language would have been hard to miss for the kids returning to from two weeks holiday today.

The graffiti, complete with swastikas, deeply disturbing language, penises and the popular refrain "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi Oi Oi" appeared on the road.

 

Racist graffiti was sprayed over the Orara way just outside Grafton.
The phrase "white power" also appeared in white spray paint over the road in the written abuse several metres in length.

The culprits also took the time to spray another racist phrase on a road sign another hundred metres down the road.

The Aboriginal flag, painted on the road some time before had the words "Aboriginal land" written underneath.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

