White whale Migaloo is on way towards the Bay

HOPE FOR A FLUKE: Migaloo is expected to pass through our region's waters in the coming days after he was spotted off northern New South Wales on Thursday. Sean O'Shea

SPOTTING Australia's most well-known humpback whale Migaloo can be a fluke, but Hervey Bay whale-watching operators will have their best chance in the next few days.

One of the few all-white whales in the world is expected to pass through our region's waters about Monday after he was sighted 10km off the coast of northern New South Wales on Thursday.

Byron Bay photographer Sean O'Shea captured the spectacular moment he saw Migaloo rise from the depths of the ocean.

Mr O'Shea described the experience as "life changing" after his vessel had a chance encounter.

"It was a chance in a million, the most breathtaking and moving experience," he said.

"So grateful and in awe of what happened today."

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours owner Peter Lynch told the Chronicle yesterday that he would have his fingers crossed throughout the next "three or four days".

"He is certainly iconic and everybody would love to see him," Mr Lynch said.

"But he's a bit of an enigma and it's a wide search area for him to pass through.

"He has been spotted a couple of times over the years on the other side of Fraser Island as he heads up to Cairns and he's frequently sighted up through the Great Barrier Reef.

"Mid to late September is most likely our best chance to see him."

Despite being almost completely white, Migaloo is referred to as "hyper-pigmented" rather than "albino".

"He creates a lot of publicity wherever he is seen," Mr Lynch said.

Mr Lynch wanted to remind the public that Migaloo is a declared special interest whale and has a special 500m exclusion zone in Queensland waters.