Whitegoods, cleaning selling quick among coronavirus panic

Tristan Wessling, proprietor of Hervey Bay Harvey Norman Electrical, displays the various products currently sought after. Photo: Stuart Fast

THE coronavirus pandemic hasn’t just caused the panic buying of groceries – it has also led to whitegoods being sold at a much higher rate.

The proprietor of Hervey Bay Harvey Norman Electrical, Tristan Wessling, said a lot of fridges and freezers had been sold recently and were in high demand.

He said the increase in purchases started roughly one week ago, but had really escalated in the past few days.

Other products selling fast are breadmakers and air fryers.

Mr Wessling said it was mainly self-funded retirees making the purchases and they were doing so to help sustain themselves through a possible stint in self-isolation.

He also said it wasn’t just food storage and preparation items selling fast, with cleaning items such as steam mops also in high demand.

Mr Wessling reassured potential customers that his store had plenty of stock left and if they were worried about coming into the store, they could purchase products online.