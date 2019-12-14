Whitford siblings riding the wave of success

Kirra and Jet Whitford back into training after claiming aged champion wins in the Gympie Gold Rush swim meet last Saturday.

SWIMMING : Siblings Kirra and Jet Whitford have ridden a wave of success in the pool over the past two months.

Both returned to training at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre this week after being named age champions at the Gympie Gold Rush swim meet last weekend.

They started swimming two years ago, following in the footsteps of elder brother Balin.

Both competed in Bundaberg last month where they again were named age champions at that meet.

Ten-year-old Jet swims for the fun of it.

“I love it, it is good fun,” he said.

His eight-year-old sister, Kirra, shares her brother’s love of the sport and likes to ­compete against other swimmers.

Both swimmers compete in 50m events in the four swimming disciplines.

“I like butterfly the best,” Kirra said.

Hervey Bay Swim Club coach Caleb Ryan praised the two swimmers on their recent success.

“They have bright futures in swimming if they stay disciplined and on track,” he said.

Swimming has become a real family affair with mum Narelle also taking up the sport.

“It is a great way to keep fit and it teaches the kids responsibility.

“We don’t push the kids, it is them nagging us to come,” she said.

Both young swimmers have dreams to swim at the Olympics for Australia and understand the hard work they need to put in.

“We met some of the Australian team earlier this year, including Ariarne Titmus, Mitch Larkin and Matt Horton in Brisbane,” Kirra said.

Narelle praised the coaches and the club for the environment they create at the pool.

“It is a good feeling when you come here and they have a great bunch of kids who are willing to learn,” she said.

The swimmers will have a short break over Christmas before they return to the pool for the remainder of the season.