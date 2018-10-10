Whiting is on the menu for Fraser Coast fishos

GOOD CATCH: Gorge with a quality flathead, caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. INSET: Jackson with a mac tuna caught in Platypus Bay.

WE HAVE had a reasonable run of weather the past week, let's hope it continues.

The new moon tides this week will make for some good flats fishing for whiting, with some good reports of late.

The extra run will also be good for the pelagics, so keep an eye out for a increase in pelagic activity.

BURRUM

WITH things heating, hitting the snags and deep holes with lures and live baits for barra and jacks would be a great option.

Whiting will respond to the big tides and if you can get some live blood worms, it will be well worth the effort if you are fishing the river for whiting.

Walking the flats out the front will be a good option.

Flathead can be found between the ramps on live baits with the odd chopper tailor also being reported.

Out the front, mac tuna and school mackerel can be found on the Burrum 8 mile providing some great sport.

LOCAL REEFS

ON THE local reefs, blue parrot, sweetlip and blackall were the main catches.

School mackerel will begin to move onto the local reefs with mackerel already taking up residence on a few.

In the shipping channels, mac tuna can be found working, targeting them with small slugs and soft plastics has been effective.

Jackson with a mac tuna caught in Platypus Bay. Contributed

PLATYPUS BAY

AGAIN, Platypus Bay has been a little slow, with a few mac tuna schools starting to trickle in.

For the reef, sweetlip, scarlets and blackall were reported.

Snapper are still about with one here and there, but generally the snapper season is now finished.

WIDE GROUNDS

FOR those who ventured over Break Sea Spit bar, cod, pearl perch, job fish and snapper were reported in the deep water.

Around the 50m line parrot, hussar, red trouts and coronation trout were reported.

Closer to home, the Southern Gutters produced sweetlip, coral trout, hussar and trevally.

URANGAN PIER

OFF the pier, some great catches were reported, mulloway and flathead to 2kg and some good mackerel were the best catches.

Big elbow slapper whiting were taken in the first channel with live yabbies working best.

SANDY STRAIT

IN THE straits, salmon were active in the Mary River and Turkey straits with soft vibes, soft plastics and live baits working well.

Barra have started to become more active, with the mid reaches of the river seeing the better fishing.

Around the mouth, flathead were abundant when conditions suited, with soft plastics working well.

Along the western side of Fraser Island whiting, fathead and grunter were reported.