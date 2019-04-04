Whitsunday model gears up for national swimwear comp

Clare Nixon won the regional final of Maxim Australian Swimwear model of the year, and will travel to the Gold Coast next month for the national finals.

Clare Nixon won the regional final of Maxim Australian Swimwear model of the year, and will travel to the Gold Coast next month for the national finals. Supplied

TOO SHY and nervous to spark up a conversation with people, as a young girl Clare Nixon wouldn't have dreamed of winning a modelling competition.

How times have changed for the blonde bombshell, who has just won the regional final for the Maxim Australian Swimwear model of the year, held at The Rabbit Hole in Mackay last month, which she said was unexpected, but exciting.

"I was shocked, I actually could not believe it. All the girls are so supportive, and there's never any bitchiness at the competitions," Miss Nixon said.

She heads to the Gold Coast in May for the national finals, where the young model will compete against 30 other women from around the country.

If she wins, she'll be featured on the cover of Maxim Magazine; exposure that can kickstart a modelling career in its infancy to dizzying heights.

Although Miss Nixon said getting up on stage in front of people can be a 'bit daunting', she believes the confidence gained and the lifelong friends she has made are priceless.

"It's always been really fun, and it's a great a confidence boost; I've met so many new people and I've made so many beautiful friends and to this day we still keep in touch," she said.

By day, the rising star works as an electorate officer in Independent Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan's office.

By night, she hits the books, studying to become a personal trainer.

The ambitious 21-year-old still finds time to train six days a week, with a combined weights and cardio program the budding PT has designed herself.

The national final has three rounds of judging, and Miss Nixon said she was a finalist at the event last year.

"Last year was my first major competition and I didn't know what to expect. I was a bit unorganised, I didn't know how to prepare, or what to do," she said.

This time around, the glamour has had three months to prepare and knows exactly what to expect.

Miss Nixon said there are three rounds of judging; a photography category, where models are judged on their appearance and their prowess in front of the lens.

Next is a swimwear round, which Miss Nixon is particularly looking forward to, as she said it's a bit more relaxed, as contestants can walk through the crowd.

The final round is the national final night, and Miss Nixon said contestants get to choose their own costumes for a themed catwalk.

Last year, she dressed as a Roman goddess, but is tight lipped about her chosen theme for this year.

"You'll just have to wait and see," she said.