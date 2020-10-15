Whitsundays pays tribute to dedication of beloved Barb

Tributes are flowing in for Barb Adamson who played a key role in many community groups in Airlie Beach. Photo: File

THE Whitsunday community is in mourning after the shock loss of beloved resident Barb Adamson who will be remembered for her incredible contributions to the region.

Tributes are flowing in for Barb, who died in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Julian on Wednesday.

Barb was a dedicated member of several organisations and well-known throughout the Whitsunday community.

She was an active member of Fauna Rescue Whitsundays and played a major role in collecting medical items for animals in fire-ravaged areas of the country earlier this year.

Barb Adamson was a dedicated member of Fauna Rescue Whitsundays. Picture: File

Barb was also the co-ordinator of Boomerang Bags Whitsundays, an initiative that encourages residents to swap their plastic shopping bags for hand-sewn alternatives, with the group recently hitting a milestone of more than 5000 bags.

The respected community-minded woman was a driving force in reopening the Anglicare Low Cost Food Assist Centre in Proserpine, which provided affordable food options for struggling residents.

Her dedication and spirit also shone through in her involvement with the Airlie Beach Swim Centre.

The centre paid tribute to Mrs Adamson in a social media post, describing her as a "beautiful caring soul" who made a difference to every person she came across.

Bystanders rushed to help Barb after the crash on Shute Harbour Rd on Wednesday morning but she sadly died at the scene.