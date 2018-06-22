Menu
An map from the Electoral Commission of Queensland detailing division 10 of the Fraser Coast.
Opinion

Who cares where divisional representatives live?

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Jun 2018 10:00 AM
DIVISION 10 residents face the prospect of voting for a candidate who might not live in the area.

Only one of the so-far announced five candidates live in the division, with two in Maryborough, one in Pialba and the other in Dundowran Beach.

But in this day of social media, and the ease with which people can communicate, does it even matter? Should it not matter more that the representative has an intimate knowledge of their division?

I'm sure there are times when the ease of physical access to a representative is imperative, but surely our technology has improved to a point where their home suburb can be overlooked, within reason.

If a candidate who lives outside the division, even in another town, is willing to make themselves available at any and all hours and has a strong knowledge of the area (or the willingness to learn), they should be considered above someone who lives in the division but lacks access, knowledge and commitment.

I'm sure the five people who have announced their candidacy in the Division 10 by-election are committed to doing the best they can for the division and I don't believe their residential address should have any bearing on the result.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

