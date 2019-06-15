Who should be picked to face the Brisbane Roar?

PICKED: The Waves' Jacob Trudgian leads the Wide Bay Premier League in goals this season. He is one of 30 players Shane Jones would like to see face the Brisbane Roar later this year.

FOOTBALL: It's probably going to be the toughest test for some of our Wide Bay Premier League coaches over the next few months.

The Brisbane Roar is coming to the Fraser Coast in September and the best Wide Bay Premier League players will be able to play against them.

Well, that is the firm belief of Football Queensland Wide Bay.

The association revealed to the NewsMail on Wednesday that the best players in the league would be picked.

So I thought I'd create the challenge of picking a squad that could face the Brisbane Roar.

It wasn't easy.

I could have picked more than 50 players that all could have had reasons to be selected.

But I've got my list and decided on a squad.

The prerequisites were simple.

Pick 30 players that have played at least one game in the Wide Bay Premier League this season.

And pick at least one player from each of the 10 teams in the competition.

So here is the list, club by club.

BINGERA FOOTBALL CLUB

Jason McEwan, Daniel Watson, Shane Youngberry, Joel Haack, Scott McEwan

Bingera has the best defence in the competition, with The Waves, so I've picked players that have been part of that, including Joel Haack, Scott McEwan and goalkeeper Jason McEwan.

He is one of two goalkeepers picked.

Daniel Watson leads from the front in the midfield and his versatility also works as he can play up front. Shane Youngberry has been one of the best strikers for the club and in the league so far.

BROTHERS ASTON VILLA

Jaryd Bennier, Michael Stayte, Josh McInnes, Lachlan Scarborough

Jaryd Bennier and Michael Stayte have been among the leading goalscorers for the past few years, so both warrant selection.

Josh McInnes is one of the best defenders in the competition and his leadership skills will be vital.

DOON VILLA

Josh Nielsen

Bit hard to select a lot of players from a side that has struggled compared to last year.

Josh Nielsen has been the best player at the club for the past two seasons, so he gets the nod as the representative from the club.

GRANVILLE

Scott Thomsen

The former Sunbury player gets the nod with Granville again not really setting the world alight in the competition to have more selected.

KSS JETS

Jarrod Best, Shaun Mitchell, Matthew Capelo, Liam Previtera

The Jets have the most players from the Fraser Coast in my team with their captain Jarrod Best selected with Shaun Mitchell, Matthew Capelo and Liam Previtera involved.

Capelo brings much-needed Nationals Premier League experience with Previtera in great form this year.

Mitchell has been solid in defence, allowing the Jets to have the third best defence in the league so far.

SUNBURY

Anthony Mollee, Jacob Chapman, Brad Chapman

Mollee led the competition in goals last year and has started strongly this season after not playing in the early rounds.

He was one of the first selected alongside Jacob Chapman.

His return has helped the club in defence and would be my choice as captain after leading the Wide Bay Buccaneers last year in a tough campaign in the Football Queensland Premier League.

Brad Chapman is the final player picked from the Blues.

THE WAVES

Callum Hillier, Sam Meyer, Sam Collinson, Dylan Leggett, Boyd Smith, Mitch Aslett, Jacob Trudgian

The ladder leaders have the most players, with seven.

And it is no surprise why the team has the most.

The side has the best attack and defence in the competition.

Sam Meyer, Mitch Aslett and Jacob Trudgian have been picked from that attack with Callum Hillier joining them.

The midfield captain has scored the most goals from the middle of the park this year.

Finally, the defence deserves selection with goalkeeper Sam Collinson picked.

Defenders Dylan Leggett and Boyd Smith complete the team.

UNITED PARK EAGLES

Josh Adcock, Anthony Grant, Jake Davis

The surprise packets of this year's competition have three with Josh Adcock picked after his 12 goals so far.

Anthony Grant and Jake Davies were picked after being in a strong midfield that has stood up against the best.

UNITED WARRIORS

Alexander Sawyer

In a tough campaign for the past two season, Alexander Sawyer has played the most games. He deserves recognition for that.

WIDE BAY BUCCANEERS

Dwayne McInnes, Kyle Townsend

Dwayne McInnes and Kyle Townsend have held up the Buccaneers defence well throughout the season.

Both have helped the side to concede just one goal respectively against last year's grand finalists.