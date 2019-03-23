Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
todays searched for phrase on the NSW election
todays searched for phrase on the NSW election
Politics

Voters are asking Google who to vote for

23rd Mar 2019 4:00 PM

Help! Who should I vote for?

That's what the people of NSW were asking Google today, with popularity of a number of voting-related topics surging at 8am when voters awoke and realised they had to get down to a polling booth and make a decision.

A Google Trends analysis shows the NSW election dominating today's search topics across the state, with the search terms "Who should I vote for NSW election", "Who to vote for NSW" and "Who do I vote for NSW" all zooming up the charts.

One eastern suburbs voter, who did not want to be named, said she had woken up this morning with the sudden realisation she hadn't been focusing on the election at all.

"My husband and I sat up in bed and Googled it," she said.

More Stories

editors picks games and gadgets google search technology voting

Top Stories

    Science knows no gender for drone-flying Hervey Bay students

    premium_icon Science knows no gender for drone-flying Hervey Bay students

    News Two thirds of children aged nine to 11 draw a man when asked to draw a scientist, a statistic She Maps is determined to change

    Fire crews called to Hervey Bay shopping centre

    premium_icon Fire crews called to Hervey Bay shopping centre

    News Two fire crews arrived at the shopping centre on Friday.

    Bay breast cancer heroine face of new calendar

    premium_icon Bay breast cancer heroine face of new calendar

    News The Hervey Bay woman is a survivor, or more accurately, a fighter

    Coastal markets star performers, but shine starting to fade

    premium_icon Coastal markets star performers, but shine starting to fade

    Property Coastal markets star performers, but shine starting to fade