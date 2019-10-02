Who showed power in the first week?

Brothers batsmen Luke Solano and Jamie Solano running between the wickets at Kendalls Flat.

CRICKET: Who impressed and who faltered in the opening round of the Rum City Foods Intra Cup? We rank the sides based on their performances.

1. Brothers

The benchmark early.

Scored the most runs in week one and kept the opposition to the lowest total out of the six sides.

The side also defeated reigning premiers The Waves in a trial before the season start.

A week doesn't make a season but Brothers are top right now.

2. The Waves

They have the best batsmen in the competition with Ryan Norton showing what he can do.

But it's more than that.

The bowlers performed and Matt Pozzebon impressing with four wickets.

If you can win with one player scoring almost 60 per cent of the runs, how good can the team be when everyone contributes?

3. Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay was the only side to chase down a total in the first week of the competition and also had six players score more than 20.

Get that contribution every week, and the side will win more than it loses.

4. Norths

If Ryan Norton didn't hit a century against Norths, it would have been a different result.

Nathan Van Eekeren was impressive on debut taking four wickets with Brendan Handley doing well in his first match as well with 75.

The side will be looking to bat better in the middle order though in the next few weeks.

5. Maryborough

Was unlucky to lose to fellow Fraser Coast side Hervey Bay and was in the contest throughout.

The team should be competitive this season, especially down south.

6. Past Highs

The only positive for Past Highs is that the season is young.

The side lost by almost 200 runs, conceding the highest score during the first week.

The side also scored less than 100 runs - the only club to do so.

Past Highs players weren't at their best, with others out.

I'm sure we'll get a true reflection of the side in the next few weeks.