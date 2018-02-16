Who will be the Fraser Coast mayor now?

As a result of this action the Deputy Mayor, Councillor George Seymour, will assume the role of Acting Mayor until a by-election is held within the next 12 weeks.

As a result of this action the Deputy Mayor, Councillor George Seymour, will assume the role of Acting Mayor until a by-election is held within the next 12 weeks. Alistair Brightman

THE Governor has given effect to Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's recommendation to dismiss Chris Loft as Mayor of Fraser Coast Regional Council effective 10am today.

As a result of this action the Deputy Mayor, Councillor George Seymour, will assume the role of Acting Mayor until a by-election is held within the next 12 weeks.

"I recognise the past 12 months have not been ideal for Councillors, Council staff and the community,' Acting Mayor George Seymour said.

"During this period our commitment to serving the ratepayers of the Fraser Coast has never wavered but sadly this entire saga has shifted the public spotlight and conversation away from some of the great work being done by our Council.

"The Council will respect the Governor's decision and will pour its energy and focus into continuing to take our region forward, build great communities and further establish ourselves as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking local governments in Australia.

"There is an expectation from the community that as a Council we will provide leadership and stability and that will be my focus while undertaking the role of Acting Mayor.

"I understand that it may take some time to fully restore public confidence in our Council but I hope that today's changes may serve as a fresh start and way forward for us all.



"I thank Chris for his service to this Council and acknowledge the contribution that he has made to our Community. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

"Out of respect for Chris and his family I will not be making any further statements in relation to the Governor's decision."

