Who will the LNP announce as their new M'boro candidate?

OUT OF THE RACE: Fraser Coast councillor Rolf Light has said he won't run in the next state election, instead opting to focus on his duty as a councillor. Alistair Brightman

THE State Opposition is scrambling to find a Maryborough candidate after Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light confirmed it would not be him.

The LNP was tipped to announce Cr Light as the chosen one to run against Labor's Bruce Saunders and Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate James Hansen.

The Chronicle understands he was selected by an overwhelming majority of LNP party faithful in the week leading up to his council trip to China.

But Cr Light confirmed yesterday he would not be running. Instead he will continue working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council in "addressing the culture and the critical issues.”

Fellow councillor Anne Maddern previously held the seat of Maryborough for the LNP for one term before being defeated by Mr Saunders in 2015.

She told the Chronicle yesterday she had no intention of filling the LNP vacancy.

"I gave a commitment to the community that if they elected me as a councillor that I would serve the full term,” Cr Maddern said.

"I am honouring that commitment.”

Cr Light's decision to stick with local politics means James Hansen will be the only current councillor to contest a seat... for now.

Cr Hansen said he would take unpaid leave during the campaign and would donate any money he received back to the community.

Speculation of an early election has been rife but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has yet to confirm a polling date. She has until May next year to do so.