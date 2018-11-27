Menu
Who would you name as the Fraser Coast's greatest athletes?

Matthew McInerney
by
27th Nov 2018 4:00 PM

HISTORY: As the Chronicle starts its countdown of Queensland's 100 Greatest sports stars it is time to consider who would make a much more local list.

A celebrated Fraser Coast sportswoman, with an extensive resume which includes two Olympic gold medals, an ironman and surf life saving champion who made his name in another district, and one of the best swimmers to come from the region have made the list of Queensland's 100 Greatest stars so far.

A list like this is destined to create conversation and debate, but we're keen to go that one step further: we want to know who you would consider to be the best sports stars from the Fraser Coast.

Modern athletes like former world champion cyclist Jordan Kerby, Commonwealth Games gold medal-winners triathlete Matt Hauser and hockey star Grace O'Hanlon, and Australian cricketer Beth Mooney would have to be among those in our list of the best, alongside older heroes like celebrated swimming coach Arthur Cusack, who was responsible for backstroke's greatest change, former Australian champion cyclist Jim Cross, former Australian Olympic boxing coach Dennis Wellbeloved and numerous other athletes.

The Chronicle has begun cultivating its list but we want to know who you'd include.

Tell us who you think should be among our best ever athletes via email: sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

