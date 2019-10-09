Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The front of the house has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out this morning.
The front of the house has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out this morning. Eden Boyd
News

‘Whole garage on fire’: Fireys rush to house blaze

Ashley Carter
Eden Boyd
9th Oct 2019 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to reports of a garage fire at a Sippy Downs home this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five crews were called to the University Way home just after 7am.

A witness who drove past the fire told the Daily the "whole garage was on fire".

A driver who saw the fire said the
A driver who saw the fire said the "whole garage was on fire". Contributed

Paramedics were also called to the scene, but said no patients required treatment at this stage.

The QFES spokeswoman said the front of the house was "well-alight", but firefighters had the blaze contained by about 7.35am.

editors picks fire garagae fire house fire queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services sippy downs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Crews fight to protect solar farm

    premium_icon Crews fight to protect solar farm

    News Water-bombing was carried out by helicopters will bulldozers put in fire breaks.

    Brexit could be to blame for drop in international visitors

    premium_icon Brexit could be to blame for drop in international visitors

    News Things looked healthy on the domestic side of the market

    One Coast school to be cooled, but more needed says MP

    premium_icon One Coast school to be cooled, but more needed says MP

    News The total cost to air-condition the 15 schools is about $6 million