Whopping donation to comfort sick children

Donations presented to Comfort Kids founder Trish Hummerston - $20,000 from the Fisherman's Ball Inc. and $1000 from the Beach House Fishing Club. Front (L) Nick Schulz (Fisherman's Ball), Trish Hummerston, Phil Bryan (Beach House Fishing Club) and Colleen McDonald (Pres. Hervey Bay Hospital Auxiliary) with Back (L) Adam Gramola, Cherel Managh, Peter Devereaux, Al Denham, Tim Powers, Sandy Potter and Carol Brown. Alistair Brightman

IT WAS almost impossible for Trish Hummersten to hold back the tears when she was presented with donations totalling $21,000.

Fisherman's Ball Inc. and Beach House Hotel Fishing Club presented the Hervey Bay Hospital Auxiliary president two cheques to support her charity Comfort Kids.

Mrs Hummersten single-handedly raises the money needed to buy items to fill care bags for every child admitted to hospital.

She said over the past 10 months said had spent $4556 on supplies and yesterday's donation would keep the charity afloat for at least 12 months.

"I came home and had a big cry because I just realised for the next 12 months or so, I'm not going to have to stress about where I'm going to get the money from," Mrs Hummersten said.

"I was so gobsmacked, I think I screamed," she laughed.

Trish Hummerston can't believe her eyes at the cheque for $20,000 from the Fisherman's Ball presented by (L) Sandy Potter, Tim Powers, Nick Schulz and Carol Brown. Alistair Brightman

Comfort Kids creates two bags, one containing sanitary items and a soft toy for children admitted to hospital and an activity bag for children who might be having blood tests or doctor's appointments.

Fisherman's Ball Inc. committee member Carol Brown said each year they chose a different charity to support as a way of giving back to the community. "Previous years they've donated to the Navy Cadets in Hervey Bay, last year it went to the Hervey Bay Surf Life Savers and this year it's gone to Comfort Kids," Ms Brown said.

"We don't have the room to name all of our sponsors from the night, but we'd genuinely like to thank them very much for their generosity, we couldn't have run this ball without them."