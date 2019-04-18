Why 25-year-old punched another woman in the face

Victoria Monique Montano leaves court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to punching another woman in the face at a Mackay nightclub.

A TABLE of spilled drinks inside a Mackay nightclub resulted in Victoria Monique Montano punching another woman in the face, causing a severe black eye.

"One punch can kill ... lucky for you it didn't," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said. "I think it's stupid, childish rubbish."

And the day before her first court appearance Montana sent the victim an apology text - nearly three months after the offence date on December 1 last year. "I have great doubts about the message ... the timing is just ridiculous," Mr Dwyer said.

It was actually Montana and her friend who caused the drinks to be spilled.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard they had been dancing at the Gallery Lounge and Bar about 11pm when Montana's friend fell on a table allegedly prompting an incident with another person.

The court heard the victim tried to intervene and as a result Montana punched her in the face.

Montana pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and ignoring a police direction or requirement. She was handed a six-month ban from any licensed venue in the Mackay Safe Night Precinct.

Defence solicitor Peter Clark, of Strutynski Law, said his client was extremely remorseful, still young and had no criminal history.

The 25-year-old, who was unemployed, had moved to Mackay from the Sunshine Coast and usually worked as a self-employed housekeeper.

She was fined $2000 and must pay $1000 compensation.