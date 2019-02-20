Why a Latin dance teacher wants to bring it to Burrum

ZClub Dance Fitness manager Cheryl Virgo and dance teacher Wendy Rivera want to bring Latin dance to Burrum Heads.

IMAGINE feeling confident and sexy while having fun and getting fit.

That's what Hervey Bay dance teacher Wendy Rivera wants the Fraser Coast community to experience.

Since September, Mrs Rivera has taught beginner Latin and bachata classes at Bayswater Hotel but, due to its popularity, she is gauging interest further afield.

Mrs Rivera said she would love to offer her classes to men and women at Burrum Heads and surrounding suburbs.

"I've already put an expression of interest and a couple of women have responded because they realise it's unpartnered," Mrs Rivera said.

"It would be at the Burrum Heads Community Hall.

"We're are looking at a Thursday night there, if all goes well."

She said the classes, which are taught in six-week blocks, made clients "feel good on the inside".

It brings that sex appeal out in you and the confidence in you.

"It brings people together and you don't need a partner with Latin dancing which people are starting to discover.

"I teach from the ground up... to where you feel comfortable to dance on your own."

Although salsa and bachata are quite different, Mrs Rivera said both were fun to learn.

"Salsa originated in eastern Cuba in the 1920s and then it moved to New York and Los Angeles and became quite new vogue.

"The rhythm of salsa is quick, quick, slow, quick, quick, slow.

"Bachata originated in the Dominican Republic - the history and its music are totally different to salsa.

"It's a beautiful, smooth, sexy, fun rhythm."

Beginner bachata classes start on Tuesday, March 5. Bookings are essential. Email club manager Cheryl Virgo at virgos.2@bigpond.com.