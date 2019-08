An ambulance leaves Urangan Pier after a medical incident.

Alistair Brightman

URANGAN Pier became a make-shift road this afternoon as paramedics treated a patient.

An ambulance drove along the iconic boardwalk after paramedics were called to the scene about 1.40pm.

They drove onto the pier to transport the person out.

The Chronicle understands the patient required treatment for dehydration.