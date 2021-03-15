Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Acting Detective Inspector Wade Lee at the Maryborough Police Station. Photo: Stuart Fast
Acting Detective Inspector Wade Lee at the Maryborough Police Station. Photo: Stuart Fast
Crime

Why annual Easter roads plea has special significance this year

Stuart Fast
15th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After a miserable week on Fraser Coast roads, including a fatal crash and six avoidable bingles in one day, police are pleading with motorists to adhere to the road rules ahead of the Easter Holidays.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee said most traffic accidents were caused by human error and poor decisions.

“Essentially our message to the community is every decision has a consequence and road users are responsible for their driving behaviour,” he said.

“Community safety is a continual high priority for us, we are sadly seeing an increase in detection of drink drivers, drug drivers and speeding offenders.

Inspector Lee said most of these detections were for speeding on the major highways and arterial roads in the region.

“We cannot overstate to the community the risk drug and drink drivers pose to other road users.

“We’re still maintaining focus around the fatal five: fatigue, speeding, drink driving, distraction and failing to wear a seatbelt.”

He said accidents tied down police resources as well as those of the fires service, paramedics and in some circumstances, the SES.

Coming into Easter, Inspector Lee said police were undertaking a number of road safety campaigns and increasing police presence over the holiday period.

This message from police follows the death of a 40 year old mum near Brooweena last week.

It also follows several crashes on March 10 across the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say on major re-development of city’s heart

        Premium Content Have your say on major re-development of city’s heart

        Community The Council looks to the community for their vision and ideas for what a future city might look like.

        Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        Premium Content Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        News An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the...

        EXPLAINED: How community can get involved in Anzac Day 2021

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How community can get involved in Anzac Day 2021

        Community While the march might be restricted, there’s still plenty of ways to be involved.

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.