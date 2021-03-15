Why annual Easter roads plea has special significance this year

After a miserable week on Fraser Coast roads, including a fatal crash and six avoidable bingles in one day, police are pleading with motorists to adhere to the road rules ahead of the Easter Holidays.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee said most traffic accidents were caused by human error and poor decisions.

“Essentially our message to the community is every decision has a consequence and road users are responsible for their driving behaviour,” he said.

“Community safety is a continual high priority for us, we are sadly seeing an increase in detection of drink drivers, drug drivers and speeding offenders.

Inspector Lee said most of these detections were for speeding on the major highways and arterial roads in the region.

“We cannot overstate to the community the risk drug and drink drivers pose to other road users.

“We’re still maintaining focus around the fatal five: fatigue, speeding, drink driving, distraction and failing to wear a seatbelt.”

He said accidents tied down police resources as well as those of the fires service, paramedics and in some circumstances, the SES.

Coming into Easter, Inspector Lee said police were undertaking a number of road safety campaigns and increasing police presence over the holiday period.

This message from police follows the death of a 40 year old mum near Brooweena last week.

It also follows several crashes on March 10 across the Fraser Coast.