Why are Biggenden people walking around with happy faces?

NEW VENTURE: Todd Mooney has been overwhelmed at the response to reopening the Biggenden Bakery, especially by the lovers of pies. Erica Murree

THE wafting smell of bread and pies cooking has put smiles on the faces of Biggenden people.

After being closed for 10 weeks, Biggenden Bakery re-opened its doors on Monday under the new management of Todd and Bec Mooney who are overwhelmed at the reception.

Todd said "once we get into a routine we will be fine”.

"We're still feeling our way.

"We are a bit nervous but customers are making us feel welcome.”

Todd has been a baker for 30-plus years.

He found his way into baking after seeing a job advertised.

"At the time I was working on my dad's charter boat,” he said.

"I got the job out of 50 others.”

The move from Burnett Heads to Biggenden has meant the loss of the sea breeze.

"But we are used to the hot weather after a four-month stint in Biloela,” he said.

Todd said the secret to making a good loaf of bread was time.

"Plus being made with TLC” he said.

"I really just love making bread.”

The early morning start doesn't seem to faze Todd.

"I start at midnight and work through to 4pm,” he said.

"We are just trying to got on top of everything and turning the stock into product.

"All the products are just walking out the door.”