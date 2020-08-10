Why Bay business owner, mum is dancing for joy

Sparks Dance Centre presents Neon at the Brolga Theatre. Dancers performing Only Music Will Set You Free. Studio owner Tina Sparks is a finalist for three business awards.

Sparks Dance Centre presents Neon at the Brolga Theatre. Dancers performing Only Music Will Set You Free. Studio owner Tina Sparks is a finalist for three business awards.

TINA Sparks is living proof it's possible to balance motherhood with running a business.

The Hervey Bay dance studio owner says there are challenges to both but letting go of pleasing everyone was the key.

"Know that is not possible to please everyone, but it is possible to listen," Ms Sparks said.

"You can also make mistakes and still be happy."

Ms Sparks, whose dance classes and online mentorship support people struggling with anxiety and abuse issues, has been named a finalist in three categories of this year's AusMumpreneur Awards.

Fraser Coast dance teacher Tina Sparks is a finalist in the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards. Photo: STEPHAN BOLLINGER

She is in the running for the Women Will Change the World, Creative Arts Business and Making a Difference awards.

Ms Sparks said she was "delighted to be named as a finalist" and is proud of her achievements, particularly "moving an entire school online during COVID and managing to keep all of our staff, making time for my two boys and becoming an author."

She said working with "hurting and abused children" through her career in the dance industry inspired her to start her business, Spark Dance Centre.

Her classes, she said, offer "healing solutions through movement".