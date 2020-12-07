Why Bay’s bin social media sensation is being shut down

PRINCESS OF SMILES: Urangan resident Danielle Askew is ruling social media with her viral rubbish bin challenge. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan

IT STARTED out as a fun fad that brought people together during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hervey Bay's Danielle Askew donned a costume, created a Facebook page called 'Bin Isolation Outing' and posted a photo of herself dressed as Elsa from Frozen.

Soon, hundreds of thousands of others from across the world were posting similar photos, using the page as a way to connect while they were socially isolated.

Birthdays and formals were celebrated and cancer journey and other major ordeals supported by thousands of kind strangers.

The page made headlines around Australia and in international media, even getting a mention on the Graham Norton Show and proving so popular, it even marketed a range of merchandise.

But lately some of the commentary has taken a dark turn and the pressure of monitoring the nastiness combined with eased restrictions has led to confirmation the page will be closed at the end of the year.

"As the world emerges from its COVID-19 lockdown and life starts to get back to normal, the need for Bin Isolation Outing has diminished significantly," the post on the social media page read.

"The increase in trolling and nastiness has taken its toll on the admin team, leading them to believe that the group has reached the end of its natural life.

"If you have made friends from our group, that's fantastic - it's time to make sure you have the contact details of anyone you might want to keep in touch with.

"Thanks to everyone who has submitted their own Bin Isolation Outing, and we hope that our efforts have provided comfort and a glimmer of happiness during these uncertain times.

"Last but not least, a massive thank you to my amazing team of moderators who have given up countless hours of their lives to keep the group fun and friendly."

The costuming fad started as a joke after Ms Askew dared another friend to dress up as they put out the bins.

"A friend posted on Facebook that she was excited because it was bin day and that it is an outing," Ms Askew said.

"I said, 'I dare you to get dressed up' and she said, 'I will'.

"So I made a Facebook page and did it (dressed up) too."

She said she had to hold her nerve as she casually walked her wheelie bin to the kerb in fancy dress.

"I must admit I did have anxiety, but I got through it and I waved to people," Ms Askew said.

Ms Askew said the page would be archived, not deleted, so people could still look at the creative costumes people had come up with.