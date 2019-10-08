Why beer-swilling blokes could soon be extinct

Fitness trainer Pascal Rey is helping men to better health. Picture: David Caird

Fitness trainer Pascal Rey is helping men to better health. Picture: David Caird

Aussie blokes say they are cutting back on booze, eating less meat, and sipping on more herbal teas.

New research suggests men are increasingly focusing on health and wellness to look and feel good.

One in three visit gyms or fitness centres to keep in shape, according to Nielsen analysis.

"Over the past five years the number of Australian men who say they prioritise physical fitness has increased by 17 per cent," Nielsen associate director Jo Brockhurst said.

Almost half claim to be consuming less alcohol these days, with those aged over 40 reporting the most restraint.

And younger males appear to be opting for healthier or "better for you" beverages.

One in five under 40 have indulged in a herbal tea in the past three months. That's up 20 per cent versus five years ago.

Nielsen said one in eight men had embraced the kombucha craze by downing the fermented drink at least once in the past 12 months.

The research also found that meat appears to be increasingly getting the chop from diets.

One in seven males stated that they were mainly vegetarian - up 45 per cent compared with five years ago.

The insights were based on a survey of 11,000 males aged 14 and over.

Nielsen said almost one in three men now strongly agreed "a low-fat diet is a way of life", up 10 per cent in the last five years.

A similar number said they bought nutritious snacks.

One-third also indicated that it was important to avoid sugar.

"MSG, cholesterol and fat are the other top candidates actively avoided," Ms Brockhurst said.

Some men were latching on to "new age" food trends, the research noted.

"Around 14 per cent say that organic is a very important consideration when making food-related decisions; while 12 per cent say fermented or probiotic foods are a very important consideration in their diet," Ms Brockhurst said.

F45 Little Collins trainer Pascal Rey said going off the booze and eating less red meat had increased his energy and drive.

Middle-aged men are laying off the booze.

MORE NEWS

WHY SHOPPERS WILL STILL GET PLASTIC BAGS DESPITE BANS

6 APPS TO HELP BOOST YOUR MENTAL HEALTH

"I don't drink very often, maybe once every couple of months," he said.

"My diet has definitely changed. I used to eat red meat a lot more often, now I only eat it once or twice a week - there's a lot more chicken, turkey and white meats.

"When I drink, I find I have no energy. It has a negative effect on my mindset towards working out and how I'm feeling for the rest of the day

"You work so hard to become fit and healthy, that when you finally feel good and do something like go out for a big night drinking, you pay for it the following week."

The polling also found almost one in three blokes used vitamin supplements.

Compared with women, they were more concerned about diabetes, heart problems and cholesterol.

karen.collier@news.com.au

@KarenCollierHS