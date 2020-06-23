Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brian Goorjian is well known to Australian basketball fans.
Brian Goorjian is well known to Australian basketball fans.
Basketball

Hawks swoop on coaching legend

by Amanda Lulham
23rd Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRIENDSHIP stretching back more than a decade has helped snare the rebranded Hawks legendary NBL coach and former Australian Boomers boss Brian Goorjian for the next two seasons.

It is a major coup for the Hawks with Goorjian coaching in China for the past 11 years after winning a record six NBL championships as coach with the South East Melbourne Magic, Sydney Kings and South Dragons.

The coaching supremo's relationship with co-owner Dorry Kordahi, one of a group of local and overseas investors who purchased the club licence last week, dates back to their time at the Sydney Kings.

Brian Goorjian is regarded as a legend in NBL coaching circles.
Brian Goorjian is regarded as a legend in NBL coaching circles.

"Having been close friends with Brian for over 11 years at our time at the Sydney Kings, we have always said if I ever come back into owning a team again he would be there with me. So to see this come true is something special," Dorry said.

Goorjian said he is committed to putting together a Hawks team and staff that the community will get behind and be proud of.

"Over many years I have competed against the Hawks and seen at first hand the passion of their fans. I feel Wollongong and surrounding areas have a very strong basketball following. Their fans are loud and have always shown outstanding loyalty to their team. It's definitely a basketball community and one that I will enjoy being a part of," he said.

"Over time, I would like to build a winning culture with a team that is consistently in the top four, that has a chance each year of winning a championship."

Brian Goorjian will being vital experience to the club.
Brian Goorjian will being vital experience to the club.

Goorjian said his first priority is to put together a staff and playing roster who are both good players and "good people".

"A key ingredient in any successful organisation is the ownership. I have a history with Dorry Kordahi since my days at the Kings and have formed a very close friendship with him,'' Goorjian said.

"During discussions with Dorry and the other two owners, Bryan Colangelo and Michael Proctor, I have been equally impressed by their commitment and passion to build a really strong franchise.

They are all successful in their chosen careers and I felt the chemistry between us all was really great.''

Boasting an impressive 70 per cent winning record, Goorjian last coached in the NBL in 2009 at South Dragons.

More Stories

basketball boomers brian goorjian hawks nbl sydney kings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        LIVE COVERAGE: Rates rebate adopted in budget

        premium_icon LIVE COVERAGE: Rates rebate adopted in budget

        Council News Fraser Coast council 2020 budget meeting

        Major overhaul takes pressure off cash-strapped dog owners

        premium_icon Major overhaul takes pressure off cash-strapped dog owners

        News Residents in geniune need are set to benefit most from a major overhaul to dog...

        Sports club reopening “a long time coming”

        premium_icon Sports club reopening “a long time coming”

        News Maryborough Sports Club set to reopen in July.