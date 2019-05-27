Why Buble can’t wait to get back to Australia

Michael Buble wants to thank fans on first Australian tour in six years

MICHAEL Buble has had a tough few years - and Australian fans are in for a treat when he returns to our shores for his first national tour in six years.

The chart topper will perform at Rod Laver Arena on February 15 and 16.

It is his first national tour in six years and the first world tour since Buble reactivated his career after stopping while son Noah battled cancer.

Buble took almost two years off while his son recovered, returning with last year's album, Love.

"I am loving being back on stage," Buble told the Herald Sun.

"It's a complete joy to be out there. It's exactly what I hoped it would be.

Michael Buble is headed Down Under for his first full tour in six years. Picture: Luke Dyson



"It is a real genuine connection with people all over the world who have given my family a lot.

"The reason I was able to take care of business the way I was was because of them.

"It's been a true joy to go out on stage and show them my gratitude with my ­actions. It's been even better than I had hoped. It's been bliss."

The Canadian singer said his son's illness had taught him about perspective.

"I'd lost touch with reality, worrying about record sales and how many tickets I'd sold and what memes people were making about me," Buble said.

"Suddenly I got this massive reality check."

Michael Buble on stage during his latest world tour. Picture: Luke Dyson



Buble will be performing with a 36-piece orchestra. The setlist includes Feeling Good, My Funny ­Valentine, Home, Always on My Mind, Cry Me a River, Everything, When I Fall in Love, Sway, Home and Just Haven't Met You Yet.

Buble has had five No. 1 albums in Australia and has sold more than three million albums in Australia, including one million copies of his Christmas album alone.

Michael Buble will be performing with a 36-piece orchestra in Australia. Picture: Luke Dyson



Other tour dates will include Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 4 and 5, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 7, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on February 12 and 13, and RAC Arena in Perth on February 21.

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble go on sale June 5 from 10am at Ticketek.

A Telstra pre-sale will start on Thursday and runs until June 3.

