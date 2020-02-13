Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The burnt-out shell of a car which burst into flames at the Pialba Woolworths on Thursday. PHOTO: KASEY HUDSON
The burnt-out shell of a car which burst into flames at the Pialba Woolworths on Thursday. PHOTO: KASEY HUDSON
News

Car bursts into flames in Woolies carpark

Glen Porteous
13th Feb 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELECTRICAL fault has been identified as the culprit behind a dramatic-looking scene near Woolworths Pialba today.

Fire crews were called to the supermarket carpark between 3.45pm and 4pm, responding to reports of a vehicle fire.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Jules Tyson said the fire was not suspicious and appeared to have been caused by an electrical fault.

 

Burnt out car in Woolworths Pialba carpark.
Burnt out car in Woolworths Pialba carpark.

 

The car was described as a silver Peugeot sedan.

Between 3.45pm and 4pm, Queensland Fire Emergency Service received a call about the vehicle being on fire and promptly responded. .

The front and interior of the vehicle received most of the damage.

Crews put the fire out and no one was harmed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROAD CLOSED: Heavy rain leaves small towns isolated

        premium_icon ROAD CLOSED: Heavy rain leaves small towns isolated

        News Boonooroo Rd closed as heavy rain isolates Maaroom and Boonooroo

        Dunga provides road to recovery for Bay resident

        premium_icon Dunga provides road to recovery for Bay resident

        News "It was a victory! I had crossed that bridge and it was like a rebirth".

        SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

        premium_icon SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

        Crime Police are scouring the scene of a shooting

        Cyber safety ‘wake up call’ for Coast students

        premium_icon Cyber safety ‘wake up call’ for Coast students

        News Child porn, online bullying and cyber security in focus at school sessions