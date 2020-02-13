Car bursts into flames in Woolies carpark
AN ELECTRICAL fault has been identified as the culprit behind a dramatic-looking scene near Woolworths Pialba today.
Fire crews were called to the supermarket carpark between 3.45pm and 4pm, responding to reports of a vehicle fire.
Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Jules Tyson said the fire was not suspicious and appeared to have been caused by an electrical fault.
The car was described as a silver Peugeot sedan.
Between 3.45pm and 4pm, Queensland Fire Emergency Service received a call about the vehicle being on fire and promptly responded. .
The front and interior of the vehicle received most of the damage.
Crews put the fire out and no one was harmed.