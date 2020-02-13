Car bursts into flames in Woolies carpark

The burnt-out shell of a car which burst into flames at the Pialba Woolworths on Thursday. PHOTO: KASEY HUDSON

AN ELECTRICAL fault has been identified as the culprit behind a dramatic-looking scene near Woolworths Pialba today.

Fire crews were called to the supermarket carpark between 3.45pm and 4pm, responding to reports of a vehicle fire.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Jules Tyson said the fire was not suspicious and appeared to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Burnt out car in Woolworths Pialba carpark.

The car was described as a silver Peugeot sedan.

The front and interior of the vehicle received most of the damage.

Crews put the fire out and no one was harmed.