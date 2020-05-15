Why bus stops are about to get a whole lot better

Fifteen bus stops across the Fraser Coast will be upgraded. Photo: File

Fifteen bus stops across the Fraser Coast will be upgraded. Photo: File

FIFTEEN bus stops in Hervey Bay and Maryborough are being upgraded to provide better access for people with disabilities.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said while the number of passengers on buses had dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, it was important to have the services available and accessible bus stops ready as restrictions eased.

“The $397,000 project is being completed to ensure the bus stops comply with the Disability Discrimination Act,” he said.

The works will vary at the different bus stops but will ­include the removal and disposal of existing bus stop ­foundations, the replacement of or ­additions to the existing concrete slab and the installation of new bus shelters with landscaping and access works.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these important works are carried out over the next few weeks,” Cr Seymour said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders had been ­anticipating work starting on the bus shelters and said it was good to hear it was under way.

“This is great news and will be warmly met by many in our community,” Mr Saunders said.

“This will encourage more locals to make the switch to ­affordable public transport.”