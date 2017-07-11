Why can't they see benefits of trade in regional Qld?

IT'S DISAPPOINTING that One Nation senator Pauline Hanson and One Nation candidate Damian Huxham can't see the benefits of having a foreign trade minister visit regional businesses and universities.

On this occasion, the use of a charter flight - for the delegation of six (not two) - was the best way to maximise the limited time the minister had in Central Queensland.

Do Ms Hanson and Mr Huxham believe that trade delegations should only be conducted in Sydney or Brisbane?

Or perhaps they can tell us which universities or businesses the minister shouldn't have visited so he could sit in Brisbane airport instead, waiting for the next flight?

Maybe they can tell us how to determine which business is more worthy of the minister's time?

Unlike One Nation, I believe that businesses and organisations in regional Queensland should have the same opportunities as those in the capital cities.

And I will continue to highlight the benefits of doing business with regional areas every chance I get.