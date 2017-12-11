Senior Issuing Officers counting votes from this weekend council elections at the Returning Officer's Headquarters, Goondoon Street.

Senior Issuing Officers counting votes from this weekend council elections at the Returning Officer's Headquarters, Goondoon Street. Christopher Chan

Do it your way

MAY I ask one question: why can't we have a choice when we vote?

If you want to give your preferences, fill in all the boxes, but if you don't, just place one beside the candidate you want to elect.

This way you would not have your vote going to a party that you did not vote for.

It, to me, seems quite ridiculous that a person with only two per cent of the vote can be elected to the senate. I don't understand that at all.

The same in the last state election - Labor got in on the back of preferences.

If you want to give preferences, give them.

If you don't, just number one box only.

That appears to be a more just way to do it.

It would also cut down the informal votes as well.

FRANK W STEVENS

Elliott Heads

Voters out of touch

WATCHING Malcolm Turnbull claiming a plethora of achievements of his government during 2017, it is indeed hard to believe how out of touch the people of this great country have become, judging by the consistent polling results that clearly belie the great man's claims. Perhaps the people should be grateful that the LNP has cut spending on services, welfare, pensions, healthcare and education, while increasing the national debt to a record half trillion dollars. Any reasonable person would recognise that after a term and a half the LNP should have stopped blaming its predecessors for everything that is going badly.

It appears that if after all this time in power the LNP is unable to change things for the better, it should resign and allow the other side to take control.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads