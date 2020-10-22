Menu
Why case against alleged standover trio has been delayed

Jessica Cook
22nd Oct 2020 7:00 AM
A CHANGE in lawyers has caused a case where three people are accused of using violence to pervert the cause of justice to be delayed.

Kelly Blacklock, Norris John Blair and Bart Lesley Alan Aitcheson are each charged with attempting to pervert justice, assaults occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company, and two counts of common assault.

During a mention in Hervey Bay District Court, the prosecution said they were ready to proceed with a trial but an issue with the defence resulted in no trial date being set.

Ed Whitton told the court he has intentions to seek leave to withdraw from representing Blair.

“My solicitor had some conversations with Mr Blair who she has represented for some 20 years,” he said.

“She has informed me that she is no longer able to act and after discussions with her I decided that reason probably extends to me as well.”

Mr Whitton said he would not formally make the request until conversations had been completed with another solicitor to take over the case.

