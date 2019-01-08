Why Cavaliers missed the Fraser Coast T20 A-grade finals

CRICKET: A decision to forfeit two A-grade games two days before they were ultimately washed out has cost Cavaliers a place in the Fraser Coast A-grade Twenty20 finals.

The finals draw left local pundits scratching their heads after Cavaliers were excluded from this weekend's knockout phase despite the side's 47-run win against Australs during Saturday's double header.

The two games, rounds five and six of the season, were the only two each team played due to the first two weekends - the equivalent of four games - being washed out.

Most games were recorded as draws, though Cavaliers' decision to forfeit their first two games meant they were recorded as losses.

The club forfeited only A-grade due to a lack of players, while reserve grade, who plays as Craignish, was ready to play its fixtures.

Those losses both counted against Cavaliers as Australs and Bushrangers both finished two points higher on the A-grade table.

The top four progressed from the six-team reserve grade competition, with the winners of two semi finals to face off in the decider.

Tinana will play Brothers Shamrocks, with Bay Power to face Bushrangers. Both semi finals are at noon, with the final to start at 3pm.