Why charity legend is stepping down after nine years

Longstanding Hervey Bay Relay For Life chairwoman Kay Nixon is standing down.

Longstanding Hervey Bay Relay For Life chairwoman Kay Nixon is standing down.

A PILLAR of the Fraser Coast fundraising community is stepping down.

Kay Nixon, long-time chairwoman of Hervey Bay’s Relay For Life, announced she would resign from her post due to health reasons.

She has been involved in the iconic Cancer Council event for nine years and said her passion had only grown over the years.

“I’ve had close family members impacted by cancer, and I’ve also experienced it myself,” Ms Nixon said.

Longstanding Hervey Bay Relay For Life chairwoman Kay Nixon is standing down.

“Over the years, Relay For Life has been my way of giving back to a community and a charity that has done so much for my family.

“I’m resigning from my position as Relay For Life Committee Chair due to health reasons, but I’ll never stop having purple pride.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO, Chris McMillan, thanks Ms Nixon for her years of service.

“Ms Nixon has been a dedicated volunteer and committee chair and has made a big difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

Longstanding Hervey Bay Relay For Life chairwoman Kay Nixon is standing down.

“As a vital part of Hervey Bay Relay For Life, her joy and passion will be remembered.”

The Hervey Bay event has recently changed its name to Fraser Coast Relay For Life and will be held virtually on October 17 from 3pm to 8pm.

The theme of Fraser Coast Relay For Life 2020 is “Relay Your Way” and registrations to participate are now free.

Find out more on the Relay For Life website.