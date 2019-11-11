Why child porn teacher was made prisoner of court

Former Sunshine Coast teacher Darren Westley Mitchell was sentenced to 12 months' jail suspended immediately for three years in Maroochydore District Court in 2015. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child exploitation material after police found 307 images and 37 videos on two laptops at his Maleny home in 2013.

A TEACHER who lost his job after he was found with child pornography material faced court again on October 29.

Mitchell was made a reportable offender under the Child Protection Act 2004, but breached the sentence last year when he failed to tell police that he had got a new passport after his expired.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said Mitchell's violation was clearly at the lower end of breaches and ordered that he be made a temporary prisoner until the "rising of the court".

"Having read all the material I am satisfied that is unjust to activate all or part of that suspended sentence," she said.

"Instead I order that you serve a part of your suspended imprisonment being a period of imprisonment to the rising of the court."

Rising of the court is a sentence for which the guilty person is detained in a courtroom until the judge adjourns the court.

Mitchell will remain a reportable offender until late 2020. - NewsRegional