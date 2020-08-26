Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
At Cinemas temporarily closed in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
At Cinemas temporarily closed in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
Business

Why cinema is stuck on pause amid virus slowdown

Stuart Fast
26th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FANS of the big screen in Maryborough will have to wait until mid-September for their next fix.

Becky Bull, manager of @Cinemas, said due to COVID-19, all of the larger film studios had withheld a lot of their mainstream titles and pushed release dates back month after month.

"We understand that they are trying to give their releases the best chance at gaining the best possible box office figures as possible," Ms Bull said.

Management did consider reopening when restrictions eased in Queensland but with only four new titles available, the operational costs heavily outweighed the cost of opening,

Smaller film companies offered extra titles to fill the gap but Ms Bull said screening them would not have covered operational costs.

Screening older films and classics was also not viable as the cost to hire them was the same as new films, she explained.

While the cinema is closed, staff have been busy giving all the cinemas a full dry-clean and refresh.

"We will reopen for the September school holidays permitting there is no change with the Queensland Government COVID-19 restrictions," Ms Bull said.

"We are just going to sit tight and wait for the product that drives our business to be available."

 

At Cinemas temporarily closed in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
At Cinemas temporarily closed in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

More Stories

fcbusiness fccoronavirus
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE ELECTION: How candidates will crack down on crime

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: How candidates will crack down on crime

        Politics Political opponents on dealing with region’s crime rate

        • 26th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
        Search for car stolen from Maryborough

        Premium Content Search for car stolen from Maryborough

        Crime Police need help after vehicle theft in Maryborough

        Coast COVID tests jump as cluster fears grow

        Premium Content Coast COVID tests jump as cluster fears grow

        Health Health service ‘well prepared’ to boost capacity at fever clinics

        Stolen car investigation: Have you seen these people?

        Premium Content Stolen car investigation: Have you seen these people?

        News Police need your help to find two people wanted for questioning