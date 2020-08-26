Why cinema is stuck on pause amid virus slowdown

FANS of the big screen in Maryborough will have to wait until mid-September for their next fix.

Becky Bull, manager of @Cinemas, said due to COVID-19, all of the larger film studios had withheld a lot of their mainstream titles and pushed release dates back month after month.

"We understand that they are trying to give their releases the best chance at gaining the best possible box office figures as possible," Ms Bull said.

Management did consider reopening when restrictions eased in Queensland but with only four new titles available, the operational costs heavily outweighed the cost of opening,

Smaller film companies offered extra titles to fill the gap but Ms Bull said screening them would not have covered operational costs.

Screening older films and classics was also not viable as the cost to hire them was the same as new films, she explained.

While the cinema is closed, staff have been busy giving all the cinemas a full dry-clean and refresh.

"We will reopen for the September school holidays permitting there is no change with the Queensland Government COVID-19 restrictions," Ms Bull said.

"We are just going to sit tight and wait for the product that drives our business to be available."