Visible erosion at Maaroom beach during low tide. Photo: Contributed
News

WASHED AWAY: Why this Coast beach is disappearing

Stuart Fast
11th Feb 2020 6:01 PM | Updated: 6:01 PM
RESIDENTS of a small Fraser Coast community have watched, helpless, as their beach has steadily washed away over the years.

John Morton, a resident of Maaroom for 25 years, said he could remember a time the town's beach was 20 metres wide.

Now there is hardly anything left as years of erosion have taken their toll and the sea has claimed the sand.

Trees have been uprooted or pushed back, with a small drop off where the land meets the sea.

Mr Morton described the erosion as "pretty awful".

He said that depending on the year, the beach had eroded very quickly and that the wearing away would not stop until the mangroves grew back.

He said over time, the Maaroom Ratepayers and Progress Association had brought it to the Fraser Coast Regional Council's attention.

The council response has been that erosion was part of the natural movement of the sea.

A council spokesperson said "how does any authority afford that kind of infrastructure?" when the Chronicle asked about erosion reduction measures in general.

When asked about the Maaroom problem, Councillor Rolf Light said he was "not aware of any significant erosion."

