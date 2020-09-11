Why Coast war memorials are getting a facelift

More than 100 people gathered at the war memorial in Howard for the Anzac Day service. Photo Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

TWO of the region's war memorials will be restored after the Fraser Coast Regional Council received funding for the project.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the successful projects in parliament on Thursday.

The $15,020 restoration of the Burrum Heads and Howard war memorials were among 13 projects across the state to receive funding under the final round of the Queensland Veterans' Memorial Grants Program.

"While we continue to traverse a path through a once-in-a-generation pandemic and its fallout, we can't forget the challenges faced and achievements celebrated by an inspirational and revered group of Queenslanders who will always be heroines and heroes to our nation," Ms Palaszczuk said.

WE WILL REMEMBER: The Howard war memorial.

"The very reason we live in a free and just democracy is due in large part to Australia's veterans who have faced seemingly insurmountable odds, suffered terrible hardship and dug deep.

"Queensland continues to honour our veterans with a range of memorials and monuments, supported by the Queensland Veterans' Memorial Grants Program which was established in 2018.

"Including today's funding round, more than half a million dollars in funding has helped build and save 28 war memorials across the State under this program.

"War memorials are treasured and dignified sites for communities to reflect on the sacrifice and service of Queenslanders.

"It is important the memorials are preserved so that future generations can remember and honour the contribution of our servicemen and women.

"This fourth and final round of grants to projects under the Program includes the restoration of the heritage-listed Cunnamulla War Memorial Fountain, the Howard and Burrum Heads War Memorials and a suite of interpretative signage at King Point memorial site on Horn Island in the Torres Strait."