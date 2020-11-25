Why Coast’s been picked to be part of $9M health trial

A PROGRAM to develop digital skills for the health sector will be held on the Fraser Coast after it was selected as a trial site.

"The health sector is the largest employer on the Fraser Coast," Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said.

"Having access to a face-to-face digital skills training program will enhance the skills of staff in the health sector and will bring many benefits to the region."

The Healthcare and Social Assistance Digital Literacy Program is part of a $9 million initiative under the Regional Skills Investment Strategy which supports industry collaboration on local training solutions to address current workforce skills needs.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has partnered with the Queensland Department of Employment, Small Business and Training to deliver the Regional Skills Investment Strategy.

"The program is targeting the health care and social assistance industry workforce, primarily in health, aged care and disability services on the Fraser Coast," Cr Everard said.

Under the Digital Literacy Program, existing workers within these sectors on the Fraser Coast can increase their current skills through accredited foundation skills training.

The flexible training program, based on industry feedback, will be co-ordinated by the council and delivered by local Registered Training Organisations, Simple Solutions Training and Consultancy and Maisie Kaufmann Learning Centre.

The program will start in early December.

Expressions of interest to participate in the program from eligible people currently working in the health care and social assistance sector have opened and can be lodged online at kerry.fullarton@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

Positions are limited. Expressions of interest must be lodged by 26 November 2020.

Businesses which want to be part of the program can contact Fraser Coast Regional Skill Investment Strategy Project Co-ordinator Kerry Fullarton on 0436 929 854.

This Regional Skills Investment Strategy project is proudly supported and funded by the Queensland Government.