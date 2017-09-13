29°
News

Why controlled burns are said to reduce wildfires

Smoke could be seen kilometres away after a fire in Burrum Heads burned out of control.
Smoke could be seen kilometres away after a fire in Burrum Heads burned out of control. Kelly Blenheim
Inge Hansen
by

IN THE past few weeks, controlled burns have been conducted across the Fraser Coast in a bid to prevent wildfires.

But what is it about lighting fires which ironically controls fires?

Professor of Forestry Operations at the University of the Sunshine Coast, Mark Brown, said controlled burns are important in controlling the amount of fuel available to support a fire.

"By doing a controlled burn you're able to remove what's often referred to as either fine fuels or ladder fuels,” professor Brown said.

"The theory is things which impact a fire condition is the amount of fuel available, moisture content of the fuel, recent weather patterns, the temperature and weather conditions on the day,” he said.

"The only thing we can realistically control is how much fuel is on site because we can't control weather or temperature.”

Topics:  bushfires controlled burns ehp fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Young McDonald's staff to earn less than other workers

Young McDonald's staff to earn less than other workers

THE Shoppies union has struck obscene pay deals with fast food giant McDonald’s in which young workers earn $5 an hour less than their peers on the award...

  • News

  • 13th Sep 2017 7:08 AM

Smoke fills air on Fraser Coast

Smoke billows from the Burrum Heads fire which intensified on Tuesday morning.

Some of the fires have been controlled, others not.

New units for people with a disability in M'boro

'Wiles House' was officially opened amidst local community members in Maryborough.

New accommodation for people with a disability is now available.

Burrum Heads resident says flames 50ft in air

Burrum Heads fire.

The blaze intensified after being contained on Monday night

Local Partners